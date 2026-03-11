Abhishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan’s romantic comedy With Love might have set the box office on fire, but its digital transition has been surprisingly cold. While the theatrical run is roaring with profits, the digital audience seems to be taking their sweet time to embrace this romantic entertainer. Despite the buzz surrounding the fresh pairing, the film has failed to translate its big-screen hype into record-breaking streaming numbers.

Usually, a film that performs exceptionally well in theaters carries that momentum into its OTT premiere. However, this romantic comedy did not milk the trend! While it ranks high on the profitable lists of 2026, it has entered a list no filmmaker wants to be on: the Lowest 10 Debut Weeks for South Indian Films on Netflix (Since 2025).

With Love OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix, With Love, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.2 million on Netflix against 2.9 million viewing hours and secured the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Check out the lowest 10 debut week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix since 2025.

Thammudu | Rifle Club: 1 Million Revolver Rita | Kaantha | Mass Jathara: 1.1 Million With Love: 1.2 Million Telusu Kada | Bison Kaalamadan: 1.3 Million Eko : 1.4 Million Aaryan: 1.5 Million Stephen | Maareesan: 1.6 Million Anaganaga Oka Raju | The Girlfriend | Akhanda 2: 2 Million Jack | Dragon: 2.1 Million Court: State VS A Nobody | Kadhalikka Neramillai: 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

