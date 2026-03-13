Regional cinema continues to find a wider audience through streaming platforms, and another Kannada film is now preparing for its digital debut. Landlord, an action drama set against the backdrop of rural Karnataka, is set to arrive on OTT soon. With its village-based story and character-driven narrative, the film is expected to attract viewers who enjoy grounded drama.

When & Where To Watch Landlord

After its theatrical run, the film is now set for OTT platform release. The film has acquired Zee5 as a streaming platform. The makers have confirmed that Landlord will premiere on ZEE5 on March 19. The streaming release coincides with the festive occasion of Ugadi, which often sees several regional releases aimed at family audiences. With its digital launch, the film will become accessible to a wider audience beyond its theatrical run.

Landlord Plot: Set In 1980s Rural Karnataka

Directed by Jadesh K. Hampi and produced by Sarathi Films, Landlord is set in the rural heartland of 1980s Karnataka. The story explores a village environment shaped by authority, tension, and changing social dynamics. The narrative gradually unfolds the lives of its characters while highlighting the conflicts and emotional struggles that exist beneath the calm surface of village life.

Vijaya Kumar & Rachita Ram Opens Up On Their Characters

Speaking about his role, Vijaya Kumar said, “Rachayya is a man who internalises more than he expresses. The emotional arc is subtle but deeply impactful and portraying that quiet strength was a meaningful experience. I look forward to audiences discovering his journey on Zee5.”

Rachita Ram, who plays a key role in the film, added, “The simplicity of the setting contrasts with the intensity of the emotions. My character stands at the centre of many defining moments, and the honesty in the storytelling is something viewers will connect with.”

The film features Vijaya Kumar in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, Rithanya Vijay, Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, Rakesh Adiga, and Achyuth Kumar.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Couple Friendly OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch the Telugu Romantic Drama Starring Santosh Sobhan & Manasa Varanasi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News