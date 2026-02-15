Landlord, starring Duniya Vijay, Rachita Ram, Raj B. Shetty, and Rakesh Adiga in key roles, is currently running in its fourth week, and the result has been disappointing at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has failed to make even respectable earnings, emerging as a losing affair. With this, Sandalwood’s search for the first successful film of 2026 continues.

Darshan’s The Devil was the last successful Kannada film, released in 2025. This year, the industry has yet to taste success. Duniya Vijay’s action drama was expected to perform well, but since the critical reception and word of mouth were mixed, it failed to show any momentum. As a result, despite staying in theaters for over three weeks, it has yet to touch the 7 crore mark in net collections.

How much did Landlord earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

As per the latest collection update, Landlord earned a dismal 3 lakh on its fourth Saturday, day 23. Overall, it has earned 6.07 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 7.16 crore gross. Since the film is near exhaustion, it is likely to conclude its run at 6.25-6.5 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 4.16 crore

Week 2 – 1.5 crore

Week 3 – 35 lakh

Day 22 – 3 lakh

Day 23 – 3 lakh

Total – 6.07 crore

Budget and box office verdict

Landlord was reportedly made on a budget of 12 crore. Against this cost, it has earned only 6.07 crore net so far, thus recovering only 50.58% of the budget. It is suffering a deficit of 5.93 crore or 49.42%. With no scope for 100% recovery, the film has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office, according to Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 12 crore

India net collection – 6.07 crore

Deficit – 5.93 crore

Deficit% – 49.42%

Verdict – Losing

With things not going smoothly for Sandalwood, all hopes are now on Yash’s Toxic. The much-awaited magnum opus is scheduled to release on March 19, and is expected to deliver Sandalwood its much-needed big money spinner of the year.

