With Love, starring Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, has surprised everyone with its impressive trending. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has emerged as a pleasant success story for Kollywood in 2026. With no baggage of a big budget, the film is enjoying its own run at the Indian box office and has already secured a super hit verdict.

How much did With Love earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On the second Saturday, day 9, the Tamil teen rom-com earned 2.9 crore. Compared to day 8’s 1.35 crore, it showed a huge 114.81% growth. What’s more exciting is that collections are higher than on the first Saturday, day 2, when the film made 2.5 crore. Overall, it has earned 17.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 20.82 crore gross. Today, on day 10, it is likely to reach the 20 crore milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.35 crore

Day 9 – 2.9 crore

Total – 17.65 crore

Beats the 2nd most profitable Tamil film of 2025

With Love was made at an estimated budget of just 4 crore. Against this cost, it has already earned 17.65 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 13.65 crore. Calculated further, it equals 341.25% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, the film has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

With 341.25% returns, the Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer has surpassed Maaman, which was the second-most-profitable Tamil film of 2025. Maaman was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore and earned 40.2 crore net. It achieved an ROI of 30.2 crore, equivalent to 302% returns.

The teen rom-com is enjoying strong word of mouth, and with a lot of fuel left in the tank, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 17.65 crore

ROI – 13.65 crore

ROI% – 341.25%

Verdict – Super Hit

