Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty, continues to mint moolah during its ongoing fourth week. After the first two weeks, the film dropped more than expected, but it is doing enough to push its tally ahead considerably. On the fourth Saturday, day 23, the magnum opus witnessed a big surge, which also helped it surpass Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office post-COVID.

How much did Border 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 23 days?

The Bollywood epic action war film earned an estimated 2.1 crore on its day 23 in India. Compared to day 22’s 1 crore, it jumped by a huge 110%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 353.44 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 417.05 crore gross. Overseas, the collection stands at 56.8 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 23-day worldwide box office total is 473.85 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 353.44 crore

India gross – 417.05 crore

Overseas gross – 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross – 473.85 crore

Border 2 surpasses Tiger 3!

Recently, Border 2 surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki (470.6 crore gross) and, after day 23, has gone past the lifetime collection of Tiger 3 (472.77 crore gross), which is also Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film globally in the post-COVID era. Outshining Tiger 3 is the last achievement of the Sunny Deol starrer on global charts, as the next target, Sanju (541.76 crore gross), is out of reach. It is heading for a lifetime collection of 485-490 crore gross.

Budget and verdict of the film

Border 2 was made at an estimated budget of 275 crore (including P&A). Against this cost, it has earned 353.44 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 78.44 crore. Calculated further, it equals 28.52% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 275 crore

India net collection – 353.44 crore

ROI – 78.44 crore

ROI% – 28.52%

Verdict – Plus

