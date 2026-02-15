Shahid Kapoor-led O’Romeo exceeded expectations on the opening day by crossing the 9 crore mark. After such a decent start, a healthy growth was needed on the first Saturday, and that’s exactly what happened. Due to Valentine’s Day, the film was expected to see a surge, and it actually jumped more than expected. Despite no actual holiday advantage, it soared by over 60% at the Indian box office on day 2.

How much did O’Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Hindi romantic action thriller opened at 9.01 crore. While reviews are mixed, the audience reception has been fair to decent so far. Along with such a reception, it also benefited from the Valentine’s Day factor yesterday, with a good turnout of young audiences at theaters. As a result, the film earned 14.5 crore on day 2, a solid jump of 60.93% or 61% from the opening day. Overall, it has earned 23.51 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 27.74 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.01 crore

Day 2 – 14.5 crore

Total – 23.51 crore

Records 4th biggest Valentine’s Day ever for Bollywood!

With 14.5 crore, O’Romeo has recorded the fourth-biggest Valentine’s Day score for Bollywood at the Indian box office. It surpassed Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal, which scored 12.4 crore on Valentine’s Day (February 14). The list is topped by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (33.1 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top scorers on Valentine’s Day:

Chhaava – 33.1 crore Gully Boy – 19.4 crore Gunday – 15.5 crore O’Romeo – 14.5 crore Love Aaj Kal – 12.4 crore

Bollywood’s 4th highest-grosser of 2026

For Bollywood, O’Romeo has already become the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year. Border 2 is at the top with 353.44 crore. Mardaani 3 (44.45 crore) and Ikkis (36.25 crore) are holding the second and third spots, respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 in India:

Border 2 – 352.44 crore Mardaani 3 – 44.45 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore O’Romeo – 23.51 crore (2 days) Rahu Ketu – 6.37 crore

