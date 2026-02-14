Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, is enjoying solid buzz on the ground, and it’s undoubtedly going to be the biggest film of the franchise. Both in terms of scale and box office collections, the threequel is likely to set new benchmarks. Not just the franchise, the film also aims to rewrite Mollywood’s history on its opening day.

Drishyam is one of the most loved franchises of Mollywood, and the grand success of Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 2 (Hindi remake) has increased anticipation and excitement for the Malayalam threequel. This time, there’s good awareness even outside the traditional Malayalam market, increasing the film’s box-office potential.

Apart from the franchise factor, Drishyam 3 is also a hot property due to Mohanlal’s strong run. Last year, the superstar delivered three money spinners, and two of them grossed over 200 crore globally. Such an impressive phase of the actor has naturally boosted the excitement around the upcoming threequel.

With the peak hype, Drishyam 3 targets three major opening day records in Mollywood, and they are likely to be broken. These three records include the highest day 1 collection at the Indian box office, the highest day 1 in the overseas market, and the biggest opening day at the worldwide box office. Have a look at it below.

Highest day 1 in India

Currently, L2: Empuraan holds the record for Mollywood’s biggest opening at the Indian box office, with a net collection of 21 crore. Considering the buzz, the Drishyam threequel is likely to easily surpass it and grab the throne.

Highest day 1 in the overseas market

Even this record is held by L2: Empuraan, which fetched a sensational 43 crore gross in the overseas market on day 1. Thanks to Mohanlal’s unparalleled stardom overseas, especially in the Gulf countries, Drishyam 3 might surpass L2: Empuraan to record the biggest international start for a Malayalam film.

Highest day 1 at the worldwide box office

Again, it’s L2: Empuraan at the top! It grossed 70.14 crore worldwide on opening day, setting a record opening for Mollywood. The number is big, but it’s definitely on the radar of the Drishyam threequel.

