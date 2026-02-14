Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, and Prathana Nathan, has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office. The film started its journey with decent numbers and successfully managed to stay in theaters for a month. Yes, you read that right! It has completed a 30-day run on the big screen and, during this journey, has fetched impressive returns.

The Tamil political satire film was released on January 15. It received mostly favorable reviews from critics, and the reception was similar even among the audience. As a result, the film maintained its pace for a couple of weeks, making it a big success. All thanks to a modest budget of 10 crore, the Jiiva starrer fetched solid returns.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 30 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earned just 1 lakh on its fifth Friday, day 30, thus indicating that the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Overall, it has earned 30.06 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 35.47 crore gross. Considering the slowdown, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of around 30.2 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Week 4 – 54 lakh

Day 30 – 1 lakh

Total – 30.06 crore

Budget and box office verdict

As mentioned above, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 30.06 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 20.06 crore or 200.6%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 30.06 crores

ROI – 20.06 crores

ROI% – 200.6%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The Tamil political satire film is directed by Nithish Sahadev and produced by Kannan Ravi under the banner of Kannan Ravi Productions. It also features Jenson Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Subash Kannan, and Anuraj OB in key roles. It is now streaming online on Netflix.

