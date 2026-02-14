Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, starring Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Dinesh Lal Yadav, was released amid almost zero buzz and, as expected, it has emerged as a major disappointment at the Indian box office. The makers tried to capitalize on the popularity of the TV series, but the attempt failed miserably, with less than 2 crore net coming in.

The Hindi comedy entertainer was released in theaters on February 6. It opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it had poor word of mouth. No doubt the television series is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms ever, but the makers failed to recreate the same charm on the big screen, resulting in a major failure.

How much did Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain earn at the Indian box office?

On the opening day, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain earned 20 lakh, and while there was some scope to do well, poor word of mouth spoiled all the chances. Eventually, the film managed to earn only 7 times its opening-day collection over its lifetime run. As per the closing collection update, it concluded its Indian box office run at just 1.37 crore net, which equals 1.61 crore gross.

Budget and box office verdict

Reportedly, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, the film earned only 1.37 crore net, thus making a recovery of only 13.7%. It faced a deficit of 8.63 crore or 86.3%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 1.37 crore

Deficit – 8.63 crore

Deficit% – 86.3%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

The comedy entertainer is directed by Shashank Bali, who is also the director of the TV series. It was produced by Sanjay Kohli and Binaiferr Kohli under the banners of Edit II Productions and Zee Cinema. It was distributed by Zee Studios. It also features Soma Rathod, Brijendra Kala, Anup Upadhyay, Yogesh Tripathi, Saanand Verma, and others.

