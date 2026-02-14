Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Tu Yaa Main has released in theatres to favorable reviews. The romantic thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar has made a fair start at the Indian box office, but missed entry into the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn on its opening day?

According to estimates, Tu Yaa Main earned 55 lakh on day 1. The beginning is fair, considering the strong competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, and other releases in Bollywood. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 64.90 lakh.

It would be safe to say that Shanaya Kapoor has witnessed an upward graph. Her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, made an opening of 35 lakh in 2025. On the other hand, Adarsh Gourav’s last release, Superboys Of Malegaon, collected 50 lakh on day 1, so that’s a slight improvement too! All eyes are now on its growth during its first weekend, which will largely determine how far it can get init goes in India.

Where does it stand among the top Bollywood openers of 2026?

There was strong competition, but favorable word of mouth drove decent footfall to theatres. Tu Yaa Main has managed to surpass Vadh 2 and enter the top 5 opening days of 2026 in Bollywood so far. However, it was no match compared to big releases like Mardaani 3 or even Ikkis.

Check out the top Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Border 2: 32.1 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore Ikkis: 7.28 crore Mardaani 3: 4 crore Happy Patel: 1.25 crore Rahu Ketu: 1 crore Tu Yaa Main: 55 lakh Vadh 2: 50 lakh Mayasabha: 12 lakh

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 55 lakh

India gross: 64.90 lakh

