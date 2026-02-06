Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gaur, Ravi Kishan, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Mukesh Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’

Director: Shashank Bali

What’s Good: A one-liner here, a one-liner there, and a theoretically good plotline

What’s Bad: The humor level and multiple asinine climaxes!

Loo Break: Go into the auditorium for a break instead!

Watch or Not?: You want to forever defile the memory of a lovable and durable sitcom? Yes, only then!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 135 Minutes

The story at the base level could have worked big-time if it had been made with due attention. Two trigger-happy bachelor brothers, Shanti (Ravi Kishan) and the younger Kranti (Mukesh Tiwari), both meet the bhabhijis Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) and Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) separately under crazy circumstances and fall for them. In their selfish arrogance, they want to marry them even after coming to know that the two girls are married. They want to do so by ‘disposing’ of the hubbies, of course. After a series of contretemps, most of them laced with steadfastly unfunny and toilet humor, they almost succeed. What stops them?

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Shashank Bali, co-producer Sanjay Kohli, Vihaan Kohli, and Raghuvir Shekhawat are ‘credited’ with the story and script. If this is a good script, then I am the king of England. The promising potential the story above had if well-handled is blasted to smithereens thanks to a non-stop overdose of totally inane and stupid jokes, and most of the supporting characters doing unhumorous tomfoolery.

There is an additional set of villains, led by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ playing Bacchu Shukla—maybe this serial gets extra eyeballs in that region, for even Ravi Kishan is a Bhojpuri superstar. Bacchu’s sub-plot is connected with ‘Buaji’ (paternal aunt), which is nothing other than the name of a well-preserved Ambassador car. When this vehicle is driven by Angoori, who does not have a driving license (she is not the one who hired it), we know there is mayhem with the car ahead.

Then there is the always-weird Anokhelal (Saanand Verma), who invents a bike whose fuel is banana peels, if you please. The imbecilic factor keeps rising, and the climax, the post-climax, and the post-post climax (Yes, I am not exaggerating!) are excruciating and, if you are a more-than-usually sensitive soul, might make you tear your hair!

Oh, that reminds me: the basic problem with Shanti is his hair loss! He is treated successfully by a doctor (Naveen Bawa) with a hair transplant, but soon one of the four protagonists causes a fire on the scalp.

The script deserves the opposite of plaudits for the unlimited gases passed by Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) and the Sahi pakde hain overdose from Angoori. Galat pakde hain, we say to the scriptwriters, because the script is so ‘flatulently’ obnoxious.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Movie Review: Star Performance

The actors go through the motions, Shubangi Atre getting a shade more mileage. Aasif Sheikh, underplaying his role, scores while poor Rohitashv is comparatively sidelined. Ravi Kishan is his usual competent self, while Mukesh Tiwari is also good. From the rest, Vidisha Srivastava as Anita seems uncomfortable, and Brijendra Kala, in his small role, is routine. The rest, frankly, are irritating, whether regular Bhabhiji… characters or not.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Movie Review: Direction, Music

The music is functional, and the direction heads nowhere fast. Everything is thrown into this cocktail, but any cocktail to be enjoyed needs to be prepared by an expert bartender. Shashank Bali proves that directors who make great sitcoms (over 2000 episodes of Bhabhiji… and over 1000 of FIR) need to stick to their home ground. The ambitions and commercial pressures of cinema can be their undoing unless they are fearlessly imaginative and in tight control. After all, this time, the audience is dishing out hard-earned money!

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Movie Review: The Last Word

I am now awaiting its proposed sequel (yes, they have indicated it!) with enormous trepidation, having watched the film versions of Khichdi 2 (the first Khichdi worked!), Office Office, and now this one!

One star!

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run Trailer

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run released on 6 February, 2026.

