Actress Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband Piyush Poorey has passed away after a battle with liver cirrhosis. He died on April 19, 2025 in Indore after being hospitalized a few days back before his death. Shubhangi and their daughter were soon informed of his demise. Piyush who worked as a digital marketer married the actress in the year 2003. While they separated in 2022 after 19 years of marriage, the former couple were granted a divorce in the February 2025.

However, did you know that in happier times, Piyush Poorey had sacrificed his professional life to become a house husband? He did so to let Shubhangi Atre pursue her acting dreams again. For the unversed, their daughter Ashi was born in 2005 after which Shubhangi becam a hands-on mother and took care of her child until she turned 1 years old. However, after that Atre longed to get back to acting and started giving auditions.

In a Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interview with The Times Of India, Shubhangi Atre recalled how her husband left his job after she bagged popular shows like Kausautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi. For the unversed, she is currently playing Angoori Bhabhi in the popular comedy TV show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. He let his wife go to work while he took care of their daughter at home. Remembering the same, Shubhangi said, “I was in Pune and my husband was working in an advertisement agency. Till our baby grew a year old, I was taking care of her completely but after that, I started giving auditions. When I got shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi, Piyush left his job so that I could pursue acting. Later when I settled down a bit and we figured out our schedules, he resumed work.”

However, their marriage met a tragic fate when they seperated due to reportedly irreconciable differences. The report further stated that the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress was not on talking terms with her ex-husband. Shubhangi Atre has also refused to comment on his demise and has requested time from the media to talk about the same.

