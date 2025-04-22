The cult comedy TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah saw many sequences that left fans in splits. However, there were also some moments wherein the show made us emotional. One such arc of TMKOC was when Iyer (Tanuj Mahashabde) went on to miss a flight to Hong Kong, wherein all the other Gokuldham members were going for a holiday.

The saddest part in this TMKOC sequence was that Iyer tried his best to reach the airport on time, but fate was cruel to him. However, he was happy for his wife, Babita (Munmun Dutta), who went ahead with the trip, wherein fans also observed that he was a sacrificing husband. Talking about the episode, while everyone was waiting at the airport for him, he was facing one roadblock after another on his quest to reach the airport.

When he was turned down by many auto drivers, Iyer himself started driving an auto-rickshaw to reach the airport on time but was caught by a police officer. The officer reprimanded him for driving without a licence and also did not believe his story about reaching the airport on time. This ultimately led him to give up and ask his wife to go ahead without him.

Fans of TMKOC were left extremely emotional with the scene of Iyer getting teary-eyed while looking at the airplane flying above him. One of the fans stated, “When Iyer Bhai said “bad luck” with a smile on face. All legends cried there.”

A netizen said, “Iyer is a very good guy who always sacrifices for his wife.” Another fan went on to add, “That scene when the plane is passing and Iyer Bhai looking at it.” A fan further said, “The acting of Iyer really made me cry.”

Tanuj Mahashabde’s performance also won several laurels in this particular episode. It was one of those moments when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made us cry ugly. Well, TMKOC fans should always be open to being surprised with a plethora of emotions.”

Take A Look At The Episode:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Aamir Ali Opens Up About Being Harassed During Train Journey As A Teen: “I Was Being Touched”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News