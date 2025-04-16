The talented Aamir Ali, of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki fame, recently narrated a traumatic experience for him as a kid. In a very candid conversation with Hauterrfly, the actor recounted an incident from his teenage years when he was made a target of s*xual harassment on board a train in Mumbai. Aamir revealed that this traumatic event scarred him emotionally and prevented him from traveling by train for several years.

A Painful Memory Of The Past

Aamir’s story is both heart-wrenching and eye-opening. As a young teenager, he found himself the victim of inappropriate touch during a train ride in Mumbai. The incident was so disturbing that it changed his behavior and made him fearful of public transport. Aamir Ali said he vividly remembers how, after the incident, he became more guarded.

The actor confessed, “When you are young and the first time, I traveled in a train. The reason I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched. I was 14. Then I started holding my bag closer to my backside near my b**. Then one day, someone stole books from my bag, and I was like ‘Who steals books?’ And I decided I won’t travel in a train.”

The actor confesses that the experience created some underlying fears and reservations, especially regarding men drawn to other men. This traumatic experience influenced the way he perceived some aspects of s*xuality and left him with some inner conflicts that would take years to overcome.

From Judgement To Empathy

While the painful experience caused him to harbor certain biases, Aamir Ali’s growth led him to reconsider his views. He remembered when some of his close friends to whom he had extended utmost trust came out to him and expressed their feelings.

“Then, a couple of friends who came out and said that they have feelings for a man, and I know them so well. They are like my brothers. I can sleep with them on the same bed. And when they came out, then I felt like that just because of a couple of experiences, I can’t judge the whole world. When you mature, you understand, your thoughts change,” he shared. Aamir Ali’s journey from pain to compassion reminds us that we can all change our perceptions and become better versions of ourselves.

