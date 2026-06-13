The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the biggest movie of the year worldwide, and it is now the second-best Universal hit in the post-pandemic era. The Nintendo sequel has beaten the global haul of Jurassic World: Dominion to achieve this global milestone. The two films are from the same franchise, and this sequel will remain in second place among Universal releases post-COVID. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2026 animation is the only film this year to date to cross $1 billion. It is also the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time worldwide and domestically. Following the success of these movies, a Star Fox series is reportedly in development. The movie has reached the end of the line, but let’s see how many billion-dollar clunkers it surpasses before leaving theaters.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is playing in only 642 theaters in North America and has collected $89k on its 10th Thursday. It declined by 34.1% from last Thursday, and after 72 days, the domestic total of the movie is $428.9 million. Internationally, the collection stands at $573.06 million, with the global collection hitting $1.002 billion.

Surpasses Jurassic World: Dominion worldwide

For the unversed, Jurassic World: Dominion is the third film in the Chris Pratt-led Jurassic World franchise. Chris Pratt also voices Mario in this animated feature, making it another achievement for the actor. It grossed $1.0 billion worldwide at the box office during its lifetime. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed that collection and become the 2nd-highest-grossing film at Universal post-COVID. It is a glorious achievement for the animation.

What is the film about?

In the film, Mario, Luigi, and their friends adventure into outer space, where they face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr., to save Princess Rosalina. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

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