Chris Pratt’s transformation for Guardians of the Galaxy was spectacular. He went from a beloved comedic sidekick in Parks and Recreation to a Marvel leading man, and his body had to follow suit. But the path to getting ripped for his role as Star-Lord was a literal endurance test, and it involved something pretty wild: two gallons of water a day.

In his own words, Pratt confessed to Vanity Fair, “I was peeing all day long, every day. That part was a nightmare.” Why? Because Marvel’s nutritionist, Philip Goglia, recommended a glass of water for every pound Pratt weighed, an amount that pushed the boundaries of what’s healthy. The exact weight Pratt carried during training isn’t clear, but considering his athletic build and height of 6’2”, it’s safe to guess that he could have been sipping well over 100 glasses daily.

Drinking excessive water is risky. Dr. Ryan Marino warned it could cause water poisoning, leading to nausea, confusion, or death. Water poisoning occurs from excessive water intake, disrupting electrolytes. While exaggerated, it underscores Hollywood’s intense fitness pressures. In general, the body can handle about a quart of water per hour—any more, and you’re pushing your kidneys to the limit.

The National Academies of Sciences recommend that the average man needs about 125 ounces of water daily, a far cry from the extreme amounts Chris Pratt was supposedly downing. Still, some athletes like Tom Brady advocate for high water intake, claiming to drink upwards of two gallons daily. But these are highly trained athletes with specific needs, not your average Joe.

For Pratt, bulking up for Guardians was more than just physical—it changed how he viewed health. “That was a crazy time,” he reflected, noting how extreme diets and training regimens took a toll on his body and mind. Fortunately, the actor has since found balance, learning to prioritize sustainable fitness habits.

While we might never know the whole truth about how much water Pratt drank during his training, one thing’s sure: the actor’s commitment to his role in Guardians of the Galaxy was beyond ordinary. And whether he’s chugging two gallons or not, Chris Pratt’s transformation shows just how far actors will go to deliver jaw-dropping performances Remember hydration is key, but maybe don’t follow in his footsteps with that extreme water intake.

