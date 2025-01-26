Chris Pratt’s upcoming science fiction film Mercy has reportedly been delayed. According to Deadline, the film, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, was supposed to be released on August 15, 2025, but has now been pushed to January 23, 2026.

Mercy’s new release date is just a week after Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, then a Warner Bros. movie Weapons and an untitled Disney movie. Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2, slated to release on August 15, 2025, will be a solo release with Mercy’s exit. The makers are yet to reveal the exact reason for the postponed release of Mercy.

Chris Pratt’s Mercy: Plot

Mercy is set in the near future, and a detective (played by Chris Pratt) is charged with a violent crime. He sets out to prove his innocence during a time of increased capital crime.

Who Is In The Cast Of Mercy?

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in Dune and Silo, will be seen alongside Chris Pratt. Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, Kylie Rogers, Rafi Gefron, and Jeff Pierre will be seen in pivotal roles.

When Did Mercy Start Filming?

Principal photography for the film began on April 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, and the filming wrapped up on May 23, 2024. Chris Pratt also suffered an ankle injury while filming, and he posted about it on his Instagram.

Marco van Belle has written the movie, and Charles Rowen, a celebrated MGM Amazon producer, along with Robert Amidon, director Bekmambetov, and Majd Nassif, are its producers. Chris Pratt will next appear in The Electric State alongside Millie Bobby Brown, which will be released on Netflix on 14 March 2025.

