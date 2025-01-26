When Margot Robbie kissed Brad Pitt in Babylon, it wasn’t just a moment between two Hollywood heavyweights—it was pure spontaneity. The scene, now iconic, was not in the script. Robbie decided on the fly that her character, Nellie LaRoy, had to kiss Pitt’s Jack Conrad. And, let’s be honest, when else would she get that chance?

“It wasn’t in the script,” Robbie told E! News. “But I thought, ‘When else will I get to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’” Robbie wasn’t just playing the part—she was living the moment, fully embracing the chaos that is her character in Babylon.

But Robbie’s bold move didn’t come without a little push. She had to convince director Damien Chazelle to let her take that leap. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” Robbie recalled. Chazelle hesitated, asking, “Wait, you want to kiss Brad Pitt.” Robbie’s response? “Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.” It worked. Chazelle agreed, and the kiss made it into the film, with Chazelle even encouraging Robbie to take a second shot at it after the first take. “No, do it again. That really works,” he said. And Robbie, ever the quick-witted star, joked, “Oh, great.”

This moment isn’t the first time Robbie has taken a spontaneous leap on set. She previously shared the screen with Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood but didn’t get to share any scenes with him. So, when Babylon came around, Robbie seized the opportunity to create unforgettable on-screen magic.

The chemistry between Robbie and Pitt wasn’t the only bold move in Babylon. Robbie’s portrayal of the wild, relentless starlet Nellie LaRoy has drawn rave reviews. The character, who takes everything from Robbie physically and emotionally, is one of the actress’s most challenging roles yet. Robbie admitted at the film’s first Academy screening, “She’s so exhausting. She took everything from me. I had written on the front of my script, ‘Demand their full attention always.’ She did it to me.” Robbie, known for diving deep into her roles, embraced Nellie’s chaotic energy with abandon.

That commitment to Nellie has paid off. Early awards season buzz has put Robbie’s performance front and center, with fellow actor Eric Roberts even comparing her to Elizabeth Taylor in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? “I will also tell you that Margot Robbie is going to win an Academy Award for that,” Roberts said, raving about the actress’s brilliance. “She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon I have ever seen. She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant she was every minute of every day.”

As the spotlight continues to shine on Robbie, Babylon solidifies itself as a game-changer in her career. The unexpected kiss with Brad Pitt will always be remembered as a standout moment of that chaos-filled journey.

