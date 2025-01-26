Throwback to the time when Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her n**ple on live TV – and yes, she was hungover! It was an unforgettable moment that added another wild layer to her already eventful life. At the time, Cabello was stepping out of Fifth Harmony’s shadow, building her solo career, and navigating some seriously personal milestones.

Let’s backtrack a bit. Camila was riding high on her newfound freedom after leaving Fifth Harmony, about to drop her own music and hop on features with big stars like Travis Scott. But amidst all the career highs, she was also experiencing some life firsts. Like, the life first: losing her virginity. And no, we’re not just talking about that iconic moment in pop culture — we’re talking about how this new chapter in her personal life also intertwined with her growing stardom.

Cabello alluded to this pivotal time during an appearance on The Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard. In the interview, she revealed the identity of the guy she was seeing at the time: none other than relationship coach and YouTuber Matthew Hussey. Yep, the British dating guru. At 20, Cabello had her first serious relationship with Hussey, who later became the guy she lost her virginity to. She called the experience “beautiful” — and it seems their relationship had a lasting impact on her.

Cabello shared, “It was lovemaking. It was beautiful.” But this wasn’t just any relationship; Hussey wasn’t in the entertainment industry like her, which offered her a different perspective on life. “It expanded my world because he wasn’t in my industry, too,” she said, reminiscing on how their chats weren’t just about music. It was all about new experiences, from deep talks about Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to watching Studio Ghibli films together—pure magic.

Their relationship was short-lived—just over a year—but the impact it had on her personal growth was clear. Hussey, who later married Audrey Le Strat in 2023, has always spoken highly of Cabello, calling her an “incredible human being.” While their relationship didn’t last, it’s clear they both gained a lot from it.

Camila’s openness about her first sexual experience has sparked mixed reactions from fans. On one hand, people praised her for being candid and sharing a positive experience. “Honestly, good for her. It’s nice to hear a positive experience being shared,” one fan tweeted. On the other hand, some felt like she was maybe a little too open. “We need to go back to the era where celebrities were elusive, and there was mystique around them,” another user wrote.

But hey, Camila’s got no shame in her game. While some felt uncomfortable with her honesty, others admired her for it.

So, while the flash on live TV might have been a moment of unintentional chaos, Camila Cabello’s journey from Fifth Harmony to solo superstardom is nothing short of legendary — even when it comes with a few awkward, hungover moments.

