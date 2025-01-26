Los Angeles has been affected by the wildfires in real life but the city is just as troublesome onscreen on The Bold and the Beautiful. With all the family rivalries and romance, surprising truths and drama, the viewers never truly know what might happen when they watch the popular daytime drama.

From heartbreak and sorrow to shocking reveals and honest conversations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the coming week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 27, 2025

Sheila has always been a troublemaker but when she forces a run-in with Jack and Poppy, what will happen? Will drama erupt or will things turn out to be okay? Steffy receives plenty of support from Taylor and Ridge over all the family problems with the Finnegans. Will she wade through the issues?

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

When Li vents to Finn her concerns regarding Jack’s infidelity, how will he react and respond to her troubles? Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor make it all about family for Steffy and Finn. Will the happy moments and glorious time of bonding be ruined by something? Or will the four soak the time together? With Steffi’s plans against Forrester, some family time was surely needed.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Finn receives a revealing backstory as he deals with the dilemma between Poppy and Li. What will he do with the new information he has found and will it change things for him and the two of them? When will he reveal the same to his wife Steffy? Luna and Bill get honest about parentage and family. Will their conversation reveal dangerous truths leading to eruption?

Thursday, January 30, 2025

Ridge urges Steffy and Daphne to keep it clean with Carter and Hope. But will they listen to the advice or will things get dirty when the four decide to battle it out? Will Steffy be successful in her plan against the latter two or will she have to find something else to exact her revenge on them? What will Finn have to say if things get quite muddy in this potential war?

Friday, January 31, 2025

Now that Daphne Rose has Steffy’s approval, she quickly puts her charm to work on her in-process plan against Forrester Creations and Carter Walton. Will she turn out to be successful or will he get caught by Carter, Hope, or both of them? Will Steffi be able to pull her out or leave her hanging?

