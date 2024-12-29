Los Angeles is ramped up with plenty of drama despite the holiday season. From obsessive stalkers to new romances and family feuds, Bold and the Beautiful has a lot on their plate. Viewers are excited to see what happens next on the popular soap opera. Will there be more trouble or merriment?

Here’s an overview of what to expect from the coming week’s episodes and which days will feature a rerun instead of a new episode. Which encore can the fans expect from this week and when did it originally air? Here’s what we know about next week’s slate of Bold and the Beautiful episodes.

The Bold And The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers

Monday, December 30

On the first episode of the week and the second last day of the year 2024, “Electra finds herself at the mercy of Remy and his fantasies.” His weird obsession with her already surprised her but what will happen when his behavior escalates? Luna might be suffering due to her crimes but she will do what it takes to crawl out. When she begs Bill for help, will she be any successful? Or will her plea be rejected? Will he have any other conditions to help her out? Like disclosing the truth of the deaths of Tom and Hollis.

Tuesday, December 31

On New Year’s Eve, “Will stumbles upon a chilling truth,” but he is unaware that his own life is at risk. What did he find out and is it related to Remy and his creepy obsession with Electra? Up next, Katie decides to open up about her past mistakes. When she explains the dangers of AI, will Ivy listen?

Wednesday, January 1

The first day of the new year might be a joyous occasion but there will be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Instead, the network will air an encore episode which aired on November 22, 2023. Watch it or skip it? You get to decide while the year opens its arms to the whole wide world.

Thursday, January 2

Day two of the year will witness a clash to remember. When Remy and Will fight on Bold and the Beautiful, who will emerge victorious? Since both of them are fighting over Electra, how will she react? And will Electra’s love story with Will soar or lose flight under the obsessive behavior of Remy?

Friday, January 3

The week ends with Bill laying down a few strict rules for Luna. Will she follow them? Is his trust in her misplaced? Will he regret it later? On the other hand, Brooke decides to take a bold leap of faith and reveals her secrets to Ridge. How will the latter react? Was Brooke’s decision smart?

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Weekly Spoilers: From Hope & Carter’s First Christmas To Bill’s Moment Of Surprise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News