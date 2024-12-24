For daytime fans, the striking similarity Joshua Morrow has with son Crew Morrow has been uncanny. The father-son duo both enjoy a lot of fame and popularity with their respective roles in the Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Joshua has played Nick Newman in the former for decades, while Crew recently started portraying Will Spencer in the latter.

The two are often told how similar they look, with Crew looking exactly like a young Joshua. They recently spoke about their respective characters, storylines on the show, and a potential crossover between the two popular series. Here’s what the talented father and son revealed about the same.

Y&R Star Joshua Morrow On Potential Crossover With Son Crew’s B&B Role

It is no secret from avid soap opera watchers that Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful have had several crossovers over the last few years. Be it Y&R characters going to Los Angeles or characters of B&B coming to Genoa City. During their conversation with Michael Fairman TV, Joshua and Crew talked about a crossover with their characters meeting.

Joshua divulged that he was trying to convince Josh Griffith, the executive producer and head writer of Young and the Restless, to age Christian up. For the unversed, Christian is Adam and Sage’s son but is being raised by Nick. The pitch was for Crew to play grown up Christian. Joshua said that Josh wasn’t sure the show was ready for that. The father felt that his son was going to be hired by somebody else soon and that is what happened.

He was hired on Bold and the Beautiful as Will. Joshua disclosed that he met Brad Bell, the executive producer and head writer of Bold and the Beautiful, in the summer. Joshua then asked for a Y&R and B&B crossover. “We do it all the time. I want to work with my kid,” he had pitched. Joshua added that Brad thought it was a great idea and wanted to make it happen.

Joshua Morrow On Nick’s Support For Sharon

Crew was excited about the concept too as he happily chimed in, “My god. That would be a dream. I would love to do that. Whether I go to Genoa City or he comes over to Los Angeles!” Meanwhile, Joshua is happy with how his character Nick is “very quick to defend” Sharon and Phyllis to anyone. “That’s who he is at his core,” he explained. It’s no surprise considering Nick has a history with Sharon and Phyllis, both of whom are his ex-wives.

“I like that Nick is going to stand by her [Sharon] until the very end,” he added. For the unversed, Sharon is embroiled in Heather’s murder mystery where she is being framed by Jordan and Ian for the death. Nick is her source of support through this tough phase of her life.

