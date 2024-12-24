Anya Taylor-Joy, a talented Hollywood star who is yet to appear in a Marvel Studios movie, may be ending this streak soon. The actress is allegedly being considered for a major upcoming MCU film, indicating a potential shift in her career. Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film will be directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel-Cretton.

The movie is rumored to be released on July 24, 2026, and shooting will probably begin in 2025. The plot will likely continue from the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange makes Peter Parker forget his whole past. The film will come out between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars and might have some significant effects on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Anya Taylor-Joy Is Reportedly Being Considered For Spider-Man 4

According to Game Rant, insider Daniel RPK reported Anya Taylor-Joy might be making her debut in the MCU as she is being considered to star in Spider-Man 4. Before this time, Taylor-Joy had acted in Fox’s The New Mutants, where she played the character Magik, and had substantial lead roles in shows such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Queen’s Gambit. She also voiced Princess Peach in the Super Mario Bros. Movie; and made a minor appearance in Dune: Part Two. She is highly expected to retake her role in the sequel.

Taylor-Joy does not cross out the option of possibly becoming Marvel’s version of Gwen Stacy, as played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Emma Stone. Hailee Steinfeld is another actress who voices Gwen Stacy in the animated Spider-Verse franchise. Although there is speculation that Stacy might be used by Marvel in their multiverse versions, she could also be a web-slinger. The online conjecture keeps getting fresh about her only possible role in the MCU.

Anya Taylor-Joy might also play the Black Cat in a Spider-Man movie, which just about appears in Raimi’s Marvel films and The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony executive Amy Pascal lately dismissed rumors suggesting that Taylor-Joy has appearances to make in those films, stating that she would be fabulous.

Rumor has it that Spider-Man 4 will be multiversal, and a storyline involving Taylor-Joy reprising her role as Magik in the MCU would be interesting. The theory remains speculative until it is confirmed by Sony, but if it is true, Anya Taylor-Joy would be an exciting addition to the fourth Spider-Man film.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Jay-Z Distances Himself From Sean Diddy Combs Amid Shocking Assault Scandal: “He Has Zero Loyalty To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News