Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Teases 'Crazy' New Details About the Upcoming Film!

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has a new update, and we’ll be waiting for it. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has some significant projects lined up for release in the next few years. Holland’s Spider-Man is one of the most anticipated films from Avengers to Thunderbolts. While the movie’s storyline remains a secret as development faced delays due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Holland has offered a glimpse of what fans can expect in the fourth installment of Spider-Man’s next MCU Universe.

Tom Holland Teases Spider-Man 4 Story

During a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Tom Holland shared an exciting detail about Spider-Man 4’s story. He explained that the concept they’ve developed for the film is “crazy” and unlike anything done before in the MCU’s Spider-Man series. Moreover, given Peter Parker’s current place in the MCU timeline, Holland teases that the upcoming chapter will be more exciting than ever.

Holland said, “The idea is crazy. It’s a little different from anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans will respond to it.”

Tom Holland On Spider-Man 4 Script

In another recent appearance on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland opened up about the script of Spider-Man 4 and shared his thoughts on it. He said, We have a creative, a pitch, and a draft, which is excellent. It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.”

The actor added that he and Zendaya, who plays his love interest in Spider-Man movies, have read the script together. He shared, “I read it three weeks ago, and it lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we bounced around the living room at times like this was a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

Spider-Man 4 is reportedly directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who has also directed MCU films like The Legend of the Ten Rings and Shang-Chi.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Smile 2 Box Office (North America): Hits $25M In Just Four Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News