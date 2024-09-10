Ever since Tom Holland teased a social media post of him beginning to shoot for some project, speculations have been rife on whether it is for Spider-Man 4. All eyes are on the rumored project, which will mark the fourth movie in the Spider-Man franchise. Here is everything you need to know about the Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer, which will inevitably raise the excitement level for the superhero flick.

Director

As per the latest news report in The Hollywood Reporter, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton has been roped in to direct Spider-Man 4. For the unversed, filmmaker John Watts has helmed the Spider-Man franchise until now. Destin Daniel Cretton was supposed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty earlier, but the project was shelved after lead actor Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel following domestic violence charges against him. However, seeing Destin coming on board for Spider-Man 4 will be interesting.

Cast

Real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya will reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man and his girlfriend Mary Jane, respectively. However, whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man 4 is uncertain. Their appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home had created a massive frenzy amongst fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

Plot

The last Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021, concluded with everyone forgetting about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being Spier-Man. Even MJ (Zendaya)’s memory regarding Peter Parker has been wiped off. Hence, it only feels right to assume that the plot of Spider-Man 4 will start afresh. Be it Peter and MJ’s romance or his tackling new antagonists.

Release Date

Spider-Man 4 will reportedly go on floors early next year in 2025. However, it is unclear what the project’s release date will be. We can only assume it might that it might be released on the big screen by mid or late 2027.

Well, nevertheless, we are now super pumped up for Spider-Man 4!

