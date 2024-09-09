Imagine this: you’re on set with the Russo Brothers, and they’re dropping major Star Wars references, only to discover that Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, hasn’t seen the trilogy. That’s precisely what happened, leaving Joe and Anthony Russo utterly floored. During a recent chat, the Russo Brothers revealed their shock at Holland’s Star Wars blind spot. Joe Russo recounted their reaction, saying, “We were stunned. We adore Tom, but I’ll tell you, getting to know Tom, Tom is a young man. The movie [Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back] is twice his age.” Holland’s unfamiliarity with the Star Wars universe was as surprising to the Russo Brothers as it was amusing.

So, when did this revelation hit the Russo Brothers? It was while they were shooting Tom Holland’s entry scene in Captain America: Civil War. The host asked how the Russo Brothers learned about Holland’s lack of Star Wars experience, and Anthony Russo shared, “I have to tell you, I actually got really excited when he said he hadn’t seen it because the idea was so novel to me, and unexpected.” The idea of tapping into Holland’s untainted perspective was thrilling for them.

This unexpected gap in Tom Holland’s pop culture knowledge didn’t go unnoticed. The Russo Brothers, in their usual quirky style, responded by bringing Holland into their weekly Instagram Live show, Pizza Film School. This show dives into classic movies, and Joe Russo humorously suggested that it was high time Holland got some classic film education. “We’ve since gotten him to invest some of his time watching some older films, hence the Pizza Film School,” Joe added. While the Russo Brothers didn’t force Holland to sit down and watch Star Wars with them, they joked about having criticized him so much that they’re confident he’s caught up by now. In his debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Holland’s Spider-Man humorously refers to The Empire Strikes Back as a “really old movie,” highlighting how fresh his take on classic film references is. The Russo Brothers’ playful nudge has not only added a fun twist to their working relationship but also likely broadened Holland’s cinematic horizons.

Tom Holland’s Secret Shoot: What Marvel Mystery Is He Teasing?

Tom Holland dropped a cryptic Instagram post: “Secret shoot day.” The pic? Just him chilling in a dressing room. Fans are losing their minds trying to crack the code. Is it Spider-Man 4? No, production for that doesn’t kick off until 2025. Maybe it’s Venom 3 or Fantastic Four? Holland’s cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage makes that plausible, but he’s MIA from the trailer. Or could it be a teaser for Avengers: Secret Wars? Spidey’s in the 2015 Secret Wars comics, so who knows? Fans are having a blast with this. “Tom Holland and secret? You’re kidding,” one quipped. Remember his 2017 slip-up when he leaked the Avengers: Infinity War poster? Classic Holland.

So, what’s this secret shoot all about? Stay tuned—Marvel fans are on high alert!

