Tom Holland is a good actor but terrible at keeping secrets. He and Mark Ruffalo were sometimes in the news for accidentally spoiling things, for example, when Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed part of Thor: Ragnarok during the film’s premiere. The Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, once revealed how they film with Tom to help keep things a secret, and the Spider-Man actor doesn’t spoil anything. Tom also corroborated their story and shared it in a separate interview. Scroll below for the deets.

Tom joined the MCU with the Russo brothers’ film Captain America: Civil War. The Russos were pretty adamant about casting the British actor as Peter Parker. Holland also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The director duo is returning to the MCU to direct the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

According to CNet’s report, Joe Russo opened up about how they prevented Tom Holland from leaking secrets at an event in India. They would keep him in the dark while filming any scene. Joe Russo revealed, “Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines, and that’s it. He doesn’t even know who he’s acting opposite of.” He explained, “We’ll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene, because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut.”

Meanwhile, at the ACE Comic Con in 2018, Tom Holland confirmed what Joe Russo had said. Tom said, “I remember for Avengers, the Russo brothers are like, ‘So you’re just standing here, and you’re fighting this guy and just do whatever,’ and I’m like, ‘OK, who am I fighting?'” as per ComicBook.com.

He continued, “And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because it’s a secret.’ I’m like, ‘OK so what does he look like?’ And they’re like, ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away, so I’m like ‘how big is he?’ ‘Well, we can’t tell you because that would give it away.’ So, I’m just standing there punching the air for 15 minutes when I took the job I didn’t think that’s what I’d be doing. I’ve gotten used to it now.”

The Russo brothers and Tom Holland could reunite for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr will play Doctor Doom, the big baddie. Avengers 5 will be released in 2026, and Avengers 6 in 2027.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers Franchise Films Ranked By Worldwide Box Office: Michael Bay’s Films Contributed More Than 82% Of The Overall $5.28 Billion Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News