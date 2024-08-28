Robert Downey Jr is one of the best things ever happened to Marvel. He, as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is just right, and no one can deny that. Even Stan Lee praised the Marvel Studios for hiring Downey for the part, and Christopher Nolan also felt the same. MCU would not have been the same if RDJ had not been there in this part, and people still get nostalgic about his Iron Man portrayal and eagerly wait to see him as Doctor Doom. Now, an old video of the actor reportedly from the first MCU movie’s audition has resurfaced on social media and is generating a lot of praise for RDJ’s acting prowess.

Before Downey was hired for the Marvel part, a few other actors were being considered by the studios. According to reports, the studio was initially reluctant to hire him in the titular role because of his problematic past. Thankfully, they reconsidered their decision and gave RDJ a chance, which was the best decision ever. It not only helped the actor reestablish himself in the industry but also benefitted Marvel Studios, so much so that they brought him back as Doctor Doom.

Social media is a vast pool of information, and one can find rare things on the internet. An account on X called Historic Vids posted Robert Downey Jr’s audition for Iron Man, in which he is dressed up in a suit and performs lines with a female partner. It looks so real that one would not believe that it’s not part of the movie but an audition.

When Robert Downey Jr finished, the people in the background at the audition could not hide their laughter. As can be heard in the clip, even his scene partner was left smiling. Robert Downey Jr’s persona and charm made it easier for him to play Iron Man, aka Tony Stark. He is undoubtedly an excellent actor, and that is reflected in this old audition clip.

Commenting on the clip, one fan wrote, “He really mastered his craft.”

Another said, “robert downey jr was born to play iron man.”

“He’s so natural,” praised a user.

Followed by one person adding, “Even in the Audition he was MR.STARK.”

Another wrote, “I would have hired him as the director in a heartbeat. Outstanding delivering in that audition, mannerism, and voice texture to feel. He was truly meant to play iron-man.”

One fan stated, “Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man audition was iconic; he embodied Tony Stark’s wit and depth, making it clear he was born for the role.”

Another stated, “My man was so smooth. How could they not have chosen him.”

“He’s so talented,” wrote another fan.

One user called him, “Legend!”

And, “Phenomenal actor. Effortless. And wity.”

Check out the throwback video here:

Robert Downey Jr. audition for Iron Man pic.twitter.com/Q6gxdmMOyc — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) August 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr appeared as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the MCU from 2008 to 2019. He has three stand-alone movies in his Iron Man franchise and has appeared in Avengers movies and other MCU projects. He is all set to woo the audience with a new character, a villain, Doctor Doom, in the upcoming Avengers 5 & 6.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Film Set To Surpass Shailene Woodley’s The Fault In Our Stars’ $124+ Million Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News