Robert Downey Jr got his second chance at a career after days of substance abuse when he got cast as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the newly formed Marvel Cinematic Universe. He became popular and one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors for his MCU role. People rejoiced as he returned to a new avatar, Doctor Doom, and he will potentially be the big villain in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Around the time of the announcement, we did a story on his estimated salary from the two movies, and it was reportedly about $80 million+; however, now a report has claimed his exact paycheck per movie.

According to a recent interview, RDJ revealed that his return as Victor Von Doom had been in the making since last year. Kevin Feige approached him with the idea, and Disney CEO Bob Iger was also present. Besides RDJ, the Russo brothers have also returned to the Marvel studios to direct the next Avengers 5 and 6, and it was reported that Downey agreed to return only if Joe and Anthony Russo were the directors. Keep scrolling for further details.

According to theinsneider.com, Robert Downey Jr.’s paycheck for each of the upcoming Avengers movies could go up to $100 million each, meaning he would earn $200 million for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars each. The report recalled that Downey’s upfront salary was $20 million for Avengers: Endgame, but he made $75 million owing to the profits and stuff. He will reportedly have a similar deal for the Avengers movies.

The report claimed Robert Downey Jr. will make around $50 million per movie, with the chance to double that based on certain box office incentives. The Marvel star could end up earning $200 million for two movies, owing to box office incentives.

Previously, Variety reported that Robert Downey Jr. will get $80 million plus for playing Doctor Doom. Meanwhile, the latest report revealed that Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will get $40 million for each movie and a box office bonus. The movies will reportedly begin filming next year. Downey was the highest-paid actor in the MCU, and he will be once again as he makes his return.

Robert Downey Jr starrer Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be released in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in 2027. For more updates on Marvel, stay tuned to Koimoi!

