Marvel boss Kevin Feige drops exciting news about the future of the MCU after the multiverse saga ends: It will be all about the mutants. In the Deadpool and Wolverine trailers and clips, we have already seen a few of the mutants, and gradually, we will see more of them in the MCU.

Fans saw the mutants and Deadpool in the Fox-owned universe, but in 2019, Disney acquired their rights, and they finally appeared in other MCU projects. Previously, we saw Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kelsey Grammer as Beast in The Marvels’ post-credit scene. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Recently, a report by The Playlist revealed what Marvel has in store after the Multiverse saga ends, and Kevin Feige quoted it. But that does not mean the fans would have to wait for the multiverse saga to end and it will be ending with Avengers: Secret Wars. It has already began with Deadpool & Wolverine. Feige said, “Also, the ‘after’ is clearly—now that we have characters from the ‘X-Men’ world, the Mutants—we haven’t had access to before.”

Kevin Feige continued, “So, this is the beginning of that, and every [movie] post ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be the Mutant era coming into the MCU.”

He also discussed whether fans will see more R-rated movies after Deadpool & Wolverine in the MCU. Kevin Feige said, “The before and after [aspect of it all]? I think a lot of people talk about the R-rating and, ‘Is every [Marvel] movie going to be R-rated after this?’ [And the answer is] of course not. But I hope every movie after this embraces its tonality the way the way ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ and the way this team does.”

Marvel boss also said, “The R-rating is never exploited; it’s never really used just to use it.” He also mentioned, “It’s just there as a facility to tell the most authentic story about these two iconic characters coming together on screen for the first time.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be arriving in the theatres on July 26.

