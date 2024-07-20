Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU, is one of the most fantastic casting ever. He has given some iconic moments, including his entry in Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War with his new hammer Stormbreaker. Before that, the fans saw how it was created in Nidavellir. But Thor’s initial plan for getting Stormbreaker differed from what the fans saw in the theatres. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was the first of the two-part movie in the Infinity Saga. For the uninitiated, Hemsworth’s character loses the hammer in his third stand-alone movie, Ragnarök. Hela, the Goddess of Death and Thor’s elder sister, destroyed Mjolnir. In the end-credit scene of the 2017 movie, Thanos destroys the ship and kills the surviving Asgardians. He kills Loki and gets the Space stone from the Tesseract. After the mad Titan ravages the vessel, Chris’s character is rescued by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

After regaining consciousness, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor decided to go to Nidavellir and forge a new weapon, Stormbreaker. Thor, Groot, and Rocket go there and forge the weapon with Eitri’s help. Now, Eleni Roussos’ 2019 book Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie shared artworks that featured the trio – Thor, Groot, and Rocket fighting several serpents. Initially, they were supposed to go to the realm of Jormungand, and instead of forging Stormbreaker, they were supposed to find it, and that was Marvel’s Senior Visual Development Artist, Rodney Fuentebella.

The visual artist said, “This was going to be the introduction of Stormbreaker. It was forged way back when, and one of Thor’s ancestors had wielded it to destroy the World Serpent… We wanted to create something that was interesting and different but still feel like you could tell that it’s buried in something.”

They continued, “There was also an idea of how after they got Stormbreaker, as they were escaping, the children of the World Serpents would attack them, and they would have to fight their way out.” Maybe the involvement of the children created doubts among Marvel execs, who did not want Avengers: Infinity War to get an R-rating. So they scrapped that plan and went ahead with the one on Nidavellir.

The Avengers movies, including Infinity War and other Marvel flicks, are streaming on Disney+.

