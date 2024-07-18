Scarlett Johansson’s movie Fly Me to the Moon opposite Channing Tatum had a gloomy opening at the box office, and it was released last Friday. She is currently trending because of that, and while speaking about the latest release in an interview, Scarlett opened up about the Avengers text chain comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, and others. They first appeared together in 2012’s The Avengers and for the last time in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Scarlett became one of the highest-paid actresses because of her acting roles in the MCU. She portrayed Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, in Marvel movies. The OG Avengers actors are very close friends and have stayed so over the years, even after parting ways after Avengers: Endgame. They re-assembled at Evans’ wedding to Alba Baptista last year. For the unversed, this infamous text chain was also brought up in some of the previous interviews. Hemsworth once revealed how everyone assembled on the group chat to make fun of Chris Evans’ sexiest man alive title. Meanwhile, Scarlett exposed Renner as the sicko who sends rude videos.

During an interview with The New York Times, the Marvel star revealed that the Avengers text chain is very active, and she hopes no one reads the messages on the group. Scarlett Johansson said, “Yes, that’s true. But hopefully, nobody will ever read it. Everything goes on in there. I mean, really. If somebody’s gotten terrible reviews, that could be something that comes up.”

Scarlett Johansson explained, “The Avengers, we’re like a family. We’ve been through an incredible experience over a decade plus of time. It was life-changing for all of us. If you text the chain, you can guarantee that within a few minutes, most people will respond, which is great.”

Relive those moments again and catch the Avengers movies and the other Marvel movies starring Scarlett Johansson on Disney+.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson’s movie Fly Me to the Moon opposite Channing Tatum was released on July 12 and only opened to $9.4 million. It has collected $11.6 million at the domestic box office so far. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has collected $20.6 million globally [and counting].

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Angelina Jolie vs Brad Pitt Gets Dirty! “Private Emails & Pictures” From 2016 Plane Incident To Soon Be Exposed? Babylon Actor Gets Defensive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News