Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise has done some unbelievable stunts, and when one thought he could not surprise us any more pictures from Mission: Impossible 8’s set left the netizens dumbfounded. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first film in the series was released in 1996, kickstarting one of the most exhilarating film franchises ever. The last installment, Dead Reckoning Part One, came out last year but did not perform as expected because of Barbie and Oppenheimer’s release in the same month. Tom seems to have taken it personally and is going above and beyond to make this film a sure-shot success. There was a report that claimed a malfunction with a submarine halted the film’s shoot, and not to forget the rumors about its ballooning budget, which is allegedly around or over $300 million.

In the latest pictures, which went viral on social media platform X, Tom Cruise is seen hanging off the side of a plane for Mission: Impossible 8. As per X handle Tom Cruise News, Tom was filming it with Esai Morales, who played Gabriel in last year’s Dead Reckoning Part One. The internet is stunned by the set picture and has shared their thoughts on it.

Before Mission: Impossible 8’s hanging off the plane, Tom Cruise performed several dangerous stunts, especially for this franchise. Before taking a look at a few of his jaw-dropping stunts, let us see the netizens’ reaction to the latest picture-

One of the fans wrote, “He’s never too old to live dangerously.”

Another lauded him and said, “You gotta have a real dedication to do your own stunts.”

Followed by one joking, “When this is over, I don’t know how he’s gonna cope anymore. Probably switch to serial killing to fill the void.”

“The guy is insane,” quipped one netizen.

Another stated, “Show off.”

Followed by, “He’s the modern-day superhero or something. Vertigo, just don’t touch this man.”

One user noted, “unreal dedication.”

Another quipped, “Bro is not real.”

And, “He’s the only actor that takes risk.”

Check out the pictures here:

Tom Cruise and Esai Morales filming #MissionImpossible8. pic.twitter.com/9SECtT4jvK — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 16, 2024

Tom Cruise seen hanging off the side of a plane behind the scenes of ‘Mission Impossible 8.’ pic.twitter.com/RMR6VPQDJc — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2024

Some of his most dangerous stunts include the rock climbing scene in MI 2, car crash scene in Edge of Tomorrow, scaling a skyscraper scene in Ghost Protocol, another plane scene in Rogue Nation, the building jump scene in Fallout and more.

Tom Cruise led Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to be released in 2025.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

