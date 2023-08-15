Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise were a sight to watch in the Mission: Impossible – Fallout. While their roles were poles apart, they did a lot of work together throughout the movie and left us all entertained. The movie was indeed a dream come true for Cavill as he not only got to work in one of the biggest film franchises in the world but also with Cruise, after losing a chance to share the screen space with him in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. However, it was not easy for him to bag the role of a CIA agent and he apparently had to physically fight for it.

The British actor began his acting career in 2001 and continued to do various gigs in the industry. In 2011 he was announced the new Superman of DCEU and found global fame with his 2013 film Man Of Steel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his massive success with Man of Steel, Henry Cavill was set to co-star with Tom Cruise for the 2015 film The Man From U.N.C.L.E. However, Cruise could not carry forward the project and Armie Hammer was cast alongside Cavill. While it was disheartening for the Witcher star to lose the chance to work with Cruise, he received an even better opportunity.

Playing the lead antagonist, August Walker, in the 2018 film Mission: Impossible – Fallout was indeed a dream come true for Henry Cavill. During his interview with 7 News Miami, Cavill revealed that he was only 14 when the first movie in the franchise came out. He said, “Something as iconic as Mission: Impossible, it’s tough for it to not be part of your life. I believe I was 14 years old when the first one came out, so when it came to the opportunity, which I was given to be a part of this, it was something that I leaped at.”

He further quipped how bagging the part was not easy and continued, “We fought.” Henry Cavill added, “We physically fought. It’s part of the thing; you have to wrestle to the death, and they stopped us just before we killed each other, and they say, ‘OK, cool, yeah, you have the part.’”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Turned Our Wildest Dreams Into Reality As She Went Braless & Covered Her Curvaceous Figure & B**bs Only With A Black Leather Jacket- She’s S*xy & She Knows It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News