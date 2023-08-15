Megan Fox is a popular icon who is known for not only her s*x appeal but her bada*s personality as well. If she was not an actress, she could have easily been considered a supermodel, given her aura, s*xy figure and choice of style statements. She has a unique taste in fashion that could give any fashionista a run for their money. And we are always in awe of her looks. Scroll ahead to find it out!

Megan is known for her bold choices, and her Instagram handle is filled with her bikini looks, flaunting her curvaceous figure and serving body positivity to every woman.

Today, we are talking about one of her old photoshoots, for which Megan Fox opted to go braless. Flashing a peek of her b**bs and smooth s*xy legs, she completed the look by wearing only a black leather jacket with intricate patterns made all over it. We stumbled upon this picture while scrolling through Pinterest.

Here’s take a look at it:

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/477663104230996015/feedback/?invite_code=8cfae10c2af3418cb871eca8c0e61d22&sender_id=900720131632655578

Megan Fox posed poised for the camera and paired the black jacket with black stilettos and opted out of any jewellery to keep the focus on her outfit and s*xiness. Megan accentuated the look with a full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks, blushed and highlighted areas, defined brows, bold smokey eyes and nude lips. The Jennifer’s Body actress kept her hair open to flow over her shoulders, adding an extra charm to the look.

On the other hand, Megan is madly in love with her partner Machine Gun Kelly, which is quite visible from their posts. Their pictures always go crazy viral all over the internet.

What are your thoughts about Megan Fox’s throwback s*xy look? Let us know.

