Priyanka Chopra is truly a global star. After winning the Miss World 2000 pageant, she explored the craft of acting in Bollywood and totally nailed it. The actress further added a feather of a successful Hollywood career to her hat and has never looked back since then. It is not just her acting jobs that we are fond of but also her bold and gorgeous looks as she never fails to serve. As she recently stepped out to support her singer husband, PeeCee took the opportunity to turn millions of heads and wore the perfect monochrome outfit for the evening.

After making her Hollywood debut with her track, In My City, followed by Exotic, and finally landed the lead role in the TV show Quantico. Since then, she has been ruling two of the biggest film industries in the world.

Coming back, Priyanka Chopra never fails to share some mushy moments with her husband with her millions of followers on Instagram. And, this time, the duo got mushier and bolder, especially PC, with her look. She completely ate and left no crumbs after slipping into a stunning monochrome outfit.

The Citadel star wore an outstandingly symmetric black and white checked bralette with spaghetti straps and a square neck. She paired it with a black body-hugging skirt that complimented her curves and wore a matching leather jacket over it. It was a glammed-up night for Priyanka Chopra as she added a blinky jewellery set and carried a silver Bvlgari crossbody shoulder bag worth Rs 2.3 lakhs. She completed her look with black and bejewelled strappy heels.

Well, Priyanka Chopra was indeed in her element as she opted for a glamorous makeup base, maroon lipstick and winged eyeliner. She left her long locks open as she was set to cheer for her husband and groove to the Jonas Brothers’ songs. Check out her look from the other night here.

Let us know if you also think Priyanka Chopra looked no less than a piece of art in her glammed-up outfit in the space below.

