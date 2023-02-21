Apart from her stunning acting skills, Priyanka Chopra is also known for her humble and outgoing nature. The actor never misses a chance to impress her fans with her kindness and recently made the day of one of her fans at the Jonas Brothers’ Las Vegas concert. A Twitter user recently revealed how Chopra comforted her mother and even provided them with her seat in the VIP section.

After dating for a few years, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie in January 2022, via a surrogate.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Jonas Brother’s concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 19, 2023. A clip of the actress recently made rounds on the internet in which she was spotted cheering for her husband Nick Jonas and grooving to the tracks while being in the VIP stands. Now, a Twitter user recently narrated her encounter with Priyanka and how the actress left her spellbound with her sweet gesture.

The user shared a lengthy note in which she described that she took her mother to Jonas Brothers’ concert. The user revealed her mother is a cancer patient and wrote, “My mom has been battling cancer for 3 years, and she currently has a freshly shaved head. And while she rocks that bald head, it’s clear that it’s from chemo.” The user added that Priyanka Chopra must have noticed her mother who struggled to continuously keep standing to be able to watch the concert as she sent her staff to offer them her seats in the VIP zone.

Soon after the user and her mother shifted to the VIP zone, where they were comfortably seated, the Quantico star reached out to them and introduced herself and asked them to order whatever they wanted. By the end of the concert, Priyanka gifted the mother-daughter duo a bunch of Jonas Brothers merchandise and hugged them. Impressed by Priyanka’s humble gesture, the Twitter user could not stop herself from thanking her.

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

Several other users lauded Priyanka Chopra’s sweet gesture on Twitter. A fan wrote, “That is such an amazing and awesome thing she did for your mom. What an amazing memory for you and your mom,” while another penned, “We were right behind you and watching this made an amazing concert extra special for us too. Thank you @priyankachopra!!”

A third user wrote, “Wow. What a fantastic experience for you and your mom. And infinity kudos to @priyankachopra for being an amazing human. This story made me smile BIG.”

What do you think about Priyanka’s sweet gesture? Let us know in the comments.

