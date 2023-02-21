Pathaan is a landmark success in the history of Hindi cinema. After an earth-shattering start, the film maintained a superb momentum and crossed 500 crores nett at the Indian box office recently, With that, director Siddharth Anand has witnessed a hike in his points and has cemented his position in Koimoi’s Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Earlier, Siddharth Anand had a total of 850 points but as Pathaan recently crossed 500 crores at the Indian box office, the director has been credited with 100 more points (by adding 500 points in the column of ‘500 crores film’ points). With this, the total of Siddharth rises to 950 points. However, his position remains the same i.e. no. 2. Rohit Shetty is ruling at the top with 1250 points.

Siddharth Anand is now just 50 points away from joining Rohit Shetty in the club of 1000 points. It will surely happen with his Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which releases next year. But before that, Rajkumar Hirani (850 points) has a golden chance of joining the elite club with his Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

