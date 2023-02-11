Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been a huge success worldwide. Director by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. While the film received praise from one and all across the globe it also saw SRK in such a role that we have seen before. This was the first time Shah Rukh Khan turned an action hero beating the bad boy John in the film. However a couple of days back Rohit Shetty shared a video of blowing cars that got netizens thinking that if it was an indirect dig at Pathaan.

A few days back, taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared a video of flipping cards from the sets of the Indian Police Force and wrote in caption, “Back to our old business!!! Ab aane waale 2 saal Phaad denge. That’s how you flip a running car. NO VISUAL EFFECTS!!! Everything raw and real!!! @primevideoin #IndianPoliceForce #rohitshettystuntteam #hyderabad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens thought it was a dig on Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “Pathan is the best @iamsrk,” while another said, “Jal rhi hai teri @iamsrk se pathan teri circus flop hogyi bhag rohit. “

A third user said, “Bole ne do bichare ko! Takleef hui hai.” “849Cr collection done PATHAAN. Pathaan se jal gaya bhai,” said fourth user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

However, now a clip from Siddharth Anand’s recent interview has surfaced on the web and netizens think that it was his reply to Rohit Shetty’s dig. In the video, Pathaan director is hearing saying, “If you don’t push yourself and team, how will you give audience something new? If it’s in the comfort zone and keep doing that action same thing like cars is blowing up; have seen that. You need to keep pushing the envelope.”

Redditors have liked it to Rohit Shetty’s jibe as one wrote, “Rohit shetty needs to get out of the delusion that he is the biggest director , audience director and what not . He has so much attitude . Sooryavanshi , simba , golmaal 4 , all were trash but somehow worked.” “While I agree with Siddharth, it’s not like his movie is serving anything different. The only reason we are all excited about pathaan is because it’s SRK lol,” said another user.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol In The Avengers’ Universe Is Melting The Internet, Netizens Say “Tere Naino Ke Aage Toh Hulk Bhi Banner Ban Jaaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News