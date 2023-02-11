Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s on-screen pairing and chemistry with Shafqat Amanat Ali’s song, Tere Naina has been a love anthem for romantic hearts. Not only was the song a chartbuster hit, but its lyrics also defined how beautiful one’s eyes can look. What if the same song is visualized on Marvel characters? Don’t you think that would be amazing? Read on ahead!

Imagine the Bollywood romantic songs where Peter Parker is expressing his love for his love partner. One of the Avengers, Captain America looking at Peggy Carter with all affection and love. While these superheroes can not dance with their ladies, we have brought an amazing edit video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video edit was posted by Shahil on his Instagram account, skaotic.edits which shows couples from the Marvel universe swaying to Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s song ‘Tere Naina’. The song penned by Niranjan Iyengar with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music perfectly sets the romantic mood.

Starting with Sylvie looking at Loki, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man looking at their respective love is just a sight to behold. Unexpectedly, the edit ends with one of the strongest Avengers, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk angrily looking at Black Widow and how he melts down after looking at her just sums up the lyrics of the song!

So far the video has reached over, 6000 views and has around 1500 likes. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahil (@skaotic.edits)

While reacting to the lyrics of the Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer beautiful song, a user said, You can’t compliment anyone’s eyes in more than 2-3 words! Lyricists – Niranjan Iyengar, hold my beer!

Commenting upon the ending of the video, a user said, “Tere naino ke aage to Hulk bhi Banner ban jaye” “I love your naina in every universe”, said another. “Wholesale mein wholesome ho gya ❤️”, added another.

Let us know what do you have to say about Avengers and other Marvel superheroes expressing their love with Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol starrer song ‘Tere Naina’.

Must Read: Kirron Kher Shouts Out Loud At A Journalist Saying “Thoda Homework Aap Bhi Kar Leye” Netizens Confuse Her With Jaya Bachchan, One Says “Still Better Than Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News