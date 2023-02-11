Bollywood celebrities blasting media persons at events has always turned out to be a scene to watch. Many celebs are known to blast out of nowhere on the media, and Kirron Kher just adds to the list. In a media interaction, check out Kirron Kher’s reaction when she was asked about the event!

She who also happens to be a member of the parliament has been very vocal about her thoughts on various social issues. Her witty replies and sarcastic taunts have been loved by everyone as she depicts pure Punjabi humour.

During a media interaction in Punjab, when Kirron Kher was asked about an event by a reporter, she gave a hilarious response. “Aaj ke event ke bare me bataiye”, asked the journalist, to which Kirron gave a befitting reply, “Ye koi saval hai, thoda homework aap vi karlena si heh” in her typical Punjabi accent.

The video shared by Pro Punjab TV Instagram account shows her interaction post-event. Check out the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pro Punjab Tv (@propunjabtv)

So far the video has reached around 50k likes and many of the netizens are commenting upon Kirron Kher’s reply. A user commented, “she speaks in Mom style..”

In the past, Jaya Bachchan has been trolled for replying to media and paps. A user said, “Jaya aunty will be bestfriend”. “Jaya Bachchan 2”, said another.

One also commented, “Jaya is always in a bad and arrogant attitude” to which another commented “She’s Kirron Kher, not Jaya Bachchan” She’s still better than Mrs B. She’s got this joking sarcastic manner of talking. Jaya Bachchan is plain rude and always angry!

Another added, “Boht Sahi treh thok k Punjabi ch Jwaab dita Mam”. “Kangana di mummy” added another user.

As she was wearing stylish golden wayfarers, a user said, “Mujhe apna chashma de do Kiran ji.”

A user also went ahead and defended Kirron Kher by explaining how this is the Punjabi style of showing sarcasm which seemed a little rude to everyone. “when you joke in the Punjabi language it seems a little rude to others”, said the user.

Let us know what you think about it.

