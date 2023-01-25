Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. But their marriage was not free of rumours. But they overcame all the difficulties and are now rock solid. But she once opened up about the priorities in Big B’s life and where she stands from her perspective.

The veteran couple got married to each other in 1973 and are parents to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; not just that, they are happy and adored grandparents as well. Both have won millions of hearts throughout their illustrious career.

But their fans always wanted to know more about them. They were keen to understand how their favourite superstar was as a father or a husband. Now a resurfaced video clip is going viral on Instagram where Jaya Bachchan is brutally counting down Amitabh Bachchan‘s priority list to where she comes last. Then who else was on the top of Big B’s priority list? Scroll down to know!

According to the viral throwback clip Jaya Bachchan says for Amitabh Bachchan, his parents came first, then their children and then she before instantly correcting and putting his profession after Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan which meant she came last on the list. But she added a bit of salt to the wound by saying at last, “or if there’s anybody else?” While she seemed like she was saying this out of spite, she could have been upset.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan sat there with a face of a guilty man. Later on when the host, Simi Garewal, asked him to rate himself on a scale of 10. Big B judged the ambience and played it safe by giving 7.5, but that was more than what his beloved wife Jaya rated him. Mrs Bachchan was always as savage and brutal as she is now. She straight-up gave him only 5 points as a husband.

Check out the viral clip here:

