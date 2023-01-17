Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful Bollywood stars. He has proved his mettle as an actor by delivering powerful performances. He is undoubtedly a powerhouse and never leaves a chance to entertain his fans. But the actor has his own fair share of controversies.

Ranveer who was last seen in Cirkus often makes headlines for his fashion sense. The actor believes that comfort and style go hand in hand and never shies away from choosing unconventional outfits. However, a lot of times, the actor stays in the headlines for controversies. Last year, he took the internet by storm after he posted his n*de pictures on Instagram but it was not the first time when he was in news for a bold move.

Today, we bring to you a throwback story where the actor confessed about indulging in one-night stands. Scroll down to read the story. According to an IndiaToday report, back in 2013, Ranveer Singh during an interview with a magazine that he had indulged in many one-night stands. When he was asked if he ever had a one-night stand, Ranveer replied, “Yes more than once.” During the same interview, Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh also talked about having kids.

When asked about having kids, the actor had replied, “ I am dying to have them and love them to bits. For their sake, marriage is important. You need to have a mother and a father to raise the child right.”

Back then, the actor also talked about his now wife Deepika Padukone and had praised her as well by calling her a giving person.

Ranveer Singh got married to Deepika Padukone after dating her for six years and the couple often give us couple goals. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star Alia Bhatt in a leading role and is slated to release later this year.

