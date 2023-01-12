Rohit Shetty happens to be one of the most successful and bankable directors in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, he has given us some of the most successful box office films including Chennai Express, Singham, Simmba and Golmaal Again to name a few. Recently, Rohit took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with a fractured hand and cars blowing in the air as he wrapped up on the shooting of ‘Indian Police Force’ and now netizens are reacting to it while dragging Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ in the comments section. Scroll below to take a look at the picture.

For those of you who don’t know, IPF happens to be a show which will mark Sidharth Malhotra’s debut on OTT along with Shilpa Shetty. Vivek Oberoi will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

Now sharing the picture on Instagram, Rohit Shetty captioned it, “From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE, WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE, BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre-production of SINGHAM AGAIN.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Reacting to Rohit Shetty’s Instagram upload, a user commented, “After watching cirkus I was also hospitalized.”

Another user commented, “It’s a flop so it’s better Kae zakhmi raho.”

A third user commented, “thoda Aram bhi karlo mana life me experiment karna chaiye but health ke sath no compromise.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Rohit Shetty’s latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

