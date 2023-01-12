Kamaal R Khan seems to be portraying a double face when it comes to his take on Pathaan. He began his ‘tippani’ by declaring the movie a ‘sure shot box office disaster.’ It was recently that he claimed that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is going to witness a huge opening in the UK, US and the Gulf. And now, he’s criticizing Deepika Padukone and accusing her of copying Angelina Jolie. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Pathaan marks the comeback of SRK after 4 long years. Owing to the same, the buzz is crazy high as fans cannot wait to witness him create magic on the big screen. Unfortunately, the movie is not making noise for best of the reasons as the song Besharam Rang is being criticized over its sultry content.

KRK has shared a review on his YouTube channel where he’s slamming Pathaan and claims its content is similar to every other action movie in Bollywood. He even claims that Shah Rukh Khan has only shot 2% of the movie while the rest features his duplicate. With regards to Deepika Padukone, Kamaal claims she tried to copy Angelina Jolie.

KRK could be heard saying, “Deepika aunty ekdam Angelina Jolie dikhne ki koshish kar rahi hai. Madam ji, kya jarurat padi thi aapko uske jaise dikhne ki? Jab aap soldier ho, soldier ki tarah dikhna chahiye tha. Aapko ekdam s*xy heroine ki tarah dikhkar action karne ki kya jarurat thi? (Deepika aunty tried to look like Angelina. Madam, what was the need of doing that? You’re a soldie, look like one. Why did you need to look like a s*xy heroine while performing action sequences?)

Take a look at the viral video by KRK below:

Villain #JohnAbraham is boycotting his own film #Pathaan! He refused to talk about the film. So now how will #SRK criticise other people for #BoycottPathaan when John is also boycotting this film? John knows well that it’s going to be a disaster. https://t.co/GkBVVmXoSe — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 11, 2023

It was previously claimed by KRK himself that Shah Rukh Khan is taking a legal action against him over his remarks on Deepika Padukone. There has been no update on the same yet.

