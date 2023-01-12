Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu to celebrate RRR team’s win at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter, where he replied to filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s appreciation tweet for the trailer of his upcoming film Pathaan.

“Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!,” SRK wrote.

RRR, which has become an international phenomenon with a collection of over Rs 1,200 crore (approximately) worldwide, stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

The film bagged the Best Original Song in Motion Picture creating waves in India.

‘RRR’, which is also competing in the Best Non-English Language Film, stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

‘RRR’ centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

