This morning, we all woke up to the good news of RRR winning the Golden Globe Awards for its dance song Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film was an all-time blockbuster not only at the domestic box office but also at the international ticket window. While good wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the makers, netizens have started a meme fest. The song featured the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt among others in key roles.

Currently, social media Twitter is flooded with videos and photos from the awards ceremony and we are in complete awe. However, the film is making headlines for altogether different reasons.

Recently a news site took Twitter and called RRR Alia Bhatt’s film. Soon after news “Alia Bhatt ki film RRR ne rach itehaas! Iss category mein jeeta Golden Globe Award,” surfaced on the web, netizens lost it and started the meme fest making us go ROFL. A user shared Ranbir Kapoor’s picture from PK with Aamir Khan and wrote, “If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, then PK is Ranbir Kapoor’s film.”

Another wrote, “Then Fast & Furious is Ali fazal’s franchise.” “Even the tigers had more screen time than Alia Bhatt in RRR,” said another Twitterati. “If RRR is Alia Bhatt’s film, I’m the first citizen of India i.e. President of India,” said another user.

Check out a few more memes below:

If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, then Reliance is Anil Ambani's company pic.twitter.com/eCQ9EQR8ki — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2023

If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, then PK is Ranbir Kapoor’s film pic.twitter.com/Utvs7bllxH — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 11, 2023

Then Fast & Furious is Ali fazal's franchise. pic.twitter.com/MM2KoxBYkS — Rajat Agrawal 🇮🇳 (@rajatag16) January 11, 2023

Even the tigers had more screen time than Alia Bhatt in RRR — Shaan (@Falana_dikana) January 11, 2023

Shahid Kapoor ki Taal ka music was better pic.twitter.com/Gnldj733U7 — Bharat Cricket 🏏 (@BhartArmy) January 11, 2023

Then Mission: Impossible is Anil Kapoor's film pic.twitter.com/rhxuHyOtAc — Dewashish Shahare (@Fatbatman____) January 11, 2023

Alia bhatt be like 10 mint of struggle 🤣😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/o1YwWTZ7QX — H I M A N S H U__M E E N A (@Chakradhari_) January 11, 2023

If only this were true. Every taxpayer could claim to own the entire government infrastructure. "Yeh Highway tere baap ka hai?

Haan, mere hi nahi, tere bhi baap ka hai." — Amusing Musings (@GenEnggMale) January 11, 2023

If RRR is Alia Bhatt's film, I'm the first citizen of India i.e. President of India 😂 — Ankit Agrawal (@AnkitAgrawal021) January 11, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the news site calling RRR Alia Bhatt’s film? Do let us know.

