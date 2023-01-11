The entire country is celebrating RRR’s historic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Now, there’s a video clip of Ram’s interview with a journalist going viral on social media and netizens are now trolling him for his accent and saying ‘South India’ during his interaction. Scroll below to read the scoop.

RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won the award for ‘Best Original Song’ and music composer MM Keeravani received the award looking nervous yet well-dressed. Now the Golden Globe happens to be one of the most prestigious awards of the year and is well-reputed across the world. The entire team of SS Rajamouli directorial was present at the event and made history with their win.

In an interview with THR, Ram Charan was asked about how he feels with the film ‘RRR’ being a nominee and responding to the journalist, the actor said, “I think it’s such a surreal moment right now and I’ve no words to explain for all the hard work, the whole team put it and coming from India, South of India and coming to the land of films, the Macau films and being appreciated and you know, it just gives us more energy to come back and do better films and why not, I want the technicians, love to work with the top directors here. I want them to experience us and the world is coming together, cinema is coming together. Thanks to the pandemic.”

Take a look at his video below:

#RRR star Ram Charan Teja talks about how "surreal" it feels that his movie is nominated at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rnY1pyKzl8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

Reacting to Ram Charan’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Kisiko uski accent ajeeb nhi lgi kya??”

Another user commented, “Woh South India bolna zruri tha kya ?”

A third user commented, “But what’s with that fake accent ?”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Ram Charan for his accent at the Golden Globe Awards 2023? Tell us in the space below.

