The Golden Globe has started! Mega Power Star Ram Charan looked dapper and suave on this year’s Grey Carpet at the Variety Digital Pre-Show. A truly humble star, Ram and director SS Rajamouli interacted with Marc Malkin from Variety and said some interesting points that all drove home to Indian cinema in the global space.

This movie reminded the host of a Marvel movie as Ram looked like a Marvel Actor as per Variety’s Marc Malkin he asked Ram if he would want to be a Marvel Star, a superhero, and Ram humbly stated that “Absolutely, why not!” On his favourite Marvel star, he said that it was Captain America.

Ram Charan further added, “We have Amazing Superheroes in India too. How about you invite one of our heroes back here ?” On being asked who got hurt the most in the action sequences and speaking about Naatu Naatu, Ram again, true to his nature stated, “My knees still wobble talking about it.

The actor also expressed gratitude and Ram Charan further said, “it was what it is, it is a beautiful torture and look where it got us! We are standing here, talking to you today on this carpet, thanks to it.”

