Just like Kollywood, Tollywood is all set to witness a high voltage box office clash between Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. It’s not a direct clash as there’s a gap of two days between both the releases. However, with stars like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna being associated, both the films are expected to face the heat of each other.

For those who don’t know, Balakrishna’s much-awaited masala entertainer is releasing on 11th January. The actor is in good form as his last film, Akhanda was a box office success. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s next, which also stars Ravi Teja, is scheduled to release on 13th January. The megastar isn’t in his touch as his Acharya and Godfather were box office flops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, despite back-to-back flops, Chiranjeevi is leading the pre-release game with his Waltair Veerayya. As per the report on TrackTollywood.com, megastar’s film has earned 72.50 crores from theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The rest of India’s theatrical rights have been sold at 6.50 crores. Overseas rights are valued at 9 crores. Combining these figures, the worldwide theatrical rights are valued at 88 crores.

Now coming to Balakrishna’s film, Veera Simha Reddy has done a pre-release theatrical of 61.80 crores from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Theatrical rights of the rest of India and overseas are valued at 5 crores and 6.50 crores respectively. Taking these numbers into consideration, the worldwide theatrical rights stand at 73.30 crores.

As we can see, Chiranjeevi is faring a bit higher with his Waltair Veerayya in pre-release theatrical business over Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. However, it’s on a bit lower side considering the stature of the megastar.

Must Read: RRR Continues Its Global Victory, To Compete With All That Breathes & Others In BAFTA Film Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News